Total Energies declares N40 as final dividend to shareholders

Total Energies Marketing Nigeria Plc has declared a final dividend of N40 for the year ended 31 December 2024.

The Oil firm reported revenue of N1.04 trillion for the 12 months period, up by 63.83% from N635.95 billion reported the previous year.

Profit after tax of N27.496 billion was achieved for the 12 months period, up by 113% from N12.913 billion reported in FY 2023.

Earnings per share of Total Energies stands at N80.99.

At the share price of N745, the P/E ratio of Total Energies stands at 9.20x with earnings yield of 10.87%.

Qualification date for the proposed dividend of N40 is 22nd of April, 2024. The Register of Shareholders will be closed from Wednesday the 23rd Day of April, 2025 to Friday the 25th Day of April, 2025.

On the 16th of May 2025, dividends will be paid electronically to shareholders whose names appear on the Register of Members as at 22nd of April, 2025. And who have completed the e-dividend registration and mandated the Registrar to pay their dividends directly into their Bank accounts.