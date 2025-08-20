Connect with us

Obi condemns ‘savage’ assault on young woman in Anambra, demands justice
Published

6 mins ago

on

Labour Party presidential candidate and former governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi, has condemned what he described as the “inhumane, wicked and savage” treatment of a young woman in Anambra State.

Reacting in a statement via his verified X handle, Obi said he was “ashamed and heartbroken” after reading a report on newsexpressngr.com detailing the assault.

“I strongly condemn this act of wickedness and savagery. No society should ever tolerate the abuse, humiliation, and dehumanisation of its citizens, least of all the vulnerable and women,” Obi wrote. “What happened is not only a violation of law and morality, but also a direct assault on our collective humanity. That young girl could have been anyone’s daughter, sister, or even mine.”

The former governor urged security agencies to move swiftly to apprehend and prosecute the perpetrators, insisting they must be made an example to deter future acts of brutality.

He further called for stronger safeguards and communal values to protect women and other vulnerable groups, stressing that Nigeria must prioritise human dignity.

“We must awaken our conscience and work collectively to build a society where justice is swift, compassion is active, and the dignity of every human being, especially the young and vulnerable, is inviolable,” he said. “Our humanity must always come first. Without it, we are nothing but a people adrift in cruelty.”

 

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

