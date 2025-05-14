Connect with us

OGTV Broadcaster Bukola Agbakaizu Slumps, Dies at 52

Published 13 hours ago

Published

13 hours ago

on

OGTV Broadcaster Bukola Agbakaizu Slumps, Dies at 52

A seasoned journalist with Ogun State Television (OGTV), Mrs. Bukola Agbakaizu, has passed away after collapsing while preparing for her afternoon shift at the state-owned station in Abeokuta.

The 52-year-old broadcaster reportedly slumped on Monday and was rushed to the Federal Medical Centre, where doctors pronounced her dead on arrival.

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Ogun State Council, confirmed the tragic incident in a statement signed by its Secretary, Mr. Bunmi Adigun.

“Agbakaizu, a dedicated staff member of OGTV, tragically collapsed while preparing for her afternoon shift, and despite efforts to revive her, she was confirmed dead at the hospital,” the statement read.

A former Vice Chairman of OGTV Chapel and ex-Officio member of the state NUJ council, Agbakaizu was described as a committed journalist and passionate unionist whose presence will be deeply missed.

“She is survived by her two children, her aged mother, and a wide circle of colleagues and friends mourning her untimely exit,” the NUJ added.

The Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), Ogun State Chapter, also expressed deep sorrow over Agbakaizu’s death. In a statement issued by its Chairperson, Sekinat Salam, NAWOJ said her passing was a painful loss to the media community.

“Her death is a bitter pill to swallow. Bukola was a consummate professional, a compassionate woman, and a passionate advocate of journalism,” Salam stated.

“She was a pillar of strength within the NUJ and NAWOJ communities. Her legacy of dedication, leadership, and love for the profession will never be forgotten.”

Salam also noted that Agbakaizu’s life, though cut short, was marked by service to God, humanity, and the journalism profession.

“While we mourn her departure, we pray for the comfort and protection of the family she left behind. May her soul rest in peace,” the statement concluded.

 

