Halle Bailey Gets Legal Protection Against Ex-Boyfriend DDG Over Abuse Claims

Singer and actress Halle Bailey has received a restraining order against her former partner, DDG, following serious accusations of abuse.

The 25-year-old filed court papers in Los Angeles on Tuesday, accusing the rapper and YouTuber (real name Darryl Granberry Jr.) of repeatedly mistreating her during their relationship. Bailey and DDG share a one-year-old son, Halo.

In her complaint, Halle described a violent encounter in January during a custody handover. She said DDG pulled her hair, smashed her face into a car steering wheel, and left her with a chipped tooth. Photos of the injuries were reportedly submitted as part of the case.

Bailey also mentioned two other incidents. In March, she said DDG came to her house uninvited and became angry and aggressive. He allegedly broke a security camera after realizing it was recording. She later filed a police report about the incident.

In another situation, she claimed he entered her home without her consent and later sent her a picture of her bed, suggesting she had been unfaithful.

Bailey told the court that DDG had been physically, emotionally, verbally, and financially abusive, and said she was worried for her safety and the safety of their son.

She also asked the court to stop DDG from speaking about her and their child on his Twitch and YouTube channels, saying his online comments were leading to harassment and threats from fans.

As of now, DDG has not responded to the claims publicly.