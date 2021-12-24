The palace of Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has said it is probing possible hacking of Olori Naomi’s (Naomi Silekunola) Instragam page, while denying knowledge of the report that the marriage between the monarch and his wife had ended.

Recall that Olori Naomi had announced through her social media handles on Thursday that her marriage to Ogunwusi has ended, suggesting that the monarch’s public image was different from his true self.

But reacting to the development, the Director of Media and Strategy, Ooni’s palace, Moses Olafare, as of Wednesday evening, Ogunwusi and Naomi went to bed as husband and wife.

He argued that separation in marriage cannot be done by one of the parties, while insisting that probe will be launched into whether or not Instagram page of Naomi was hacked.

Olafare told PUNCH in an interview that the palace was not aware of the separation.

“Separation is a two-way affair, it is not something that is announced by one party. The announcement of separation is subject to agreement by both parties,” he said.

“The palace is not aware of such separation because we all went to bed last night (Wednesday) the two being the king and queen.

“So, if by this morning, the queen went to social media to write that she is no longer in marriage with Ooni, we will look into it to see whether or not the Instagram page truly belongs to her, and to know the reason behind it.

“But as of today, this moment, the palace is not aware of the separation. Marriage is a private affair, no matter how prominent the personalities involved, it is a private affair.

“We will dig deeper and know what happened, but like I said, all of us just woke up to read about the separation on social media.

“Even by this time yesterday, (Wednesday) kabiyesi was still packaging special gift for her.

“If you want to separate with someone, you cannot be packaging gift for her. I was aware that Kabiyesi was putting special Christmas gift together for her. If he is not in love with her, he cannot be doing that. In fact, the Christmas gift has been delivered to her already.”

