Published

6 hours ago

on

Obidient movement not domiciled in any political party - Peter Obi

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 election, has said that the Obidient Movement which formed the backbone of his support during the election is beyond a political party and cannot be cubby holed into one.

Obi spoke against the backdrop of the decision of Labour Party to create a directorate for the Obidient Movement.

Several members of the movement, which has Obi as their mentor, had also rejected the decision of the Labour Party leadership to create the directorate.

The former Anambra State governor explained that membership of the Obidient Movement cut across a political party, sex, tribe, religion or geopolitical area pointing out that the driving force of the body is rescuing and building a new Nigeria that is POssible.

Explaining further the size, scope and nature of the Obidient Movement, the LP standards bearer wrote in his X platform on Wednesday “I like to categorically state that the Obidient Movement is not a directorate in any particular political party. Any individual or individuals claiming to be leaders of this non-existent directorate are simply not members of the broader Obidient Movement.

“There may be a youth mobilization directorate in political parties but the Obidient movement is far beyond a particular political party. The Obidient Movement is a diverse and inclusive collective that transcends traditional political, religious, and ethnic affiliations.

“It is not domiciled within any particular party or headquartered in any particular part of the country. Its membership spans across Africa and the globe, comprising individuals from various backgrounds, including rural communities, and public, private, and corporate entities, united by a shared vision for a New and better Nigeria. Guided by the principles of adaptive and transformative change, progress, discipline, and democratic values, the Obidient Movement advocates for fairness, equity, inclusivity, and justice.

“It is committed to a strictly accountable and responsible code of government. Our members are committed to contributing to the realization of a better future for Nigeria through the New Nigeria project, anchored on loyalty, integrity, and democratic values.

“The Obidient Movement seeks to foster positive change through a commitment to integrity, honesty, and accountability, rejecting deceitful behaviours.

“We serve as a beacon of hope for a reimagined Nigeria, where leadership is grounded in character, capacity, competence, compassion and the well-being of all citizens.

“Let this serve as a clarification that the Obidient Movement operates independently of any political party, and its membership is not limited to any particular affiliation.

“Our focus remains steadfast on driving positive change and promoting a New Nigeria for all. This is who we are and will remain for all time.”

