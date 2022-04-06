2023: Obiano’s wife buys APGA nomination form for Senate

Mrs Ebelechukwu Obiano, wife of Willie Obiano, the immediate past governor of Anambra State, has picked her expression of interest and nomination forms to contest for the Senate seat of Anambra North District in the 2023 general election.

This is coming a few hours after the Chief of Staff to the former governor, Mr Primus Odili, declared interest to run for the same seat.

A statement on Wednesday by the Senior Special Adviser to Willie Obiano, Mr Uloka Chuks, said Mrs. Obiano was accompanied to the All Progressives Grand Alliance National Secretariat in Abuja by party members, stakeholders, transition committee chairmen and numerous supporters, where she purchased her nomination form.

Obiano had earlier made her intention known to her constituents and party faithfuls early in March at her residence in Aguleri, Anambra East Local Government Area.

She said the plight of the people, especially women and Children from the rural communities of her constituency, informed her decision to hearken to the demonstrations and pleas from various groups and organisations to represent the zone at the 10th national assembly.

The former first lady, who is the founder Caring Family Enhancement Initiative, maintained that her interest is all about service to God and mankind and not just for the pleasure of political power.

Reacting to questions at the APGA National Secretariat, Mrs Obiano said she will continue her advocacy for a better life for women and children of Anambra North and Nigeria at the Senate Chambers by pushing for Bills and debate motions that will be in their interest.

“I have used my position as a first lady to give hope to the hopeless in the society, cared for children with deformity and disability, built houses for homeless widows, rehabilitated and reunited mentally challenged people with their families, amongst many others. I will continue my divine call to be a blessing to humanity.

Amongst those who endorsed Mrs Ebelechukwu Obiano Senatorial ambition and pledged support in various capacities, were the state Chairman of APGA in Imo State, Chief Paul Iwuala.

Iwuala maintained that her selfless service and commitment to her husband, the former governor and present National Leader and BoT Chairman of APGA, Willie Obiano, has helped sustain and stabilize the party, adding that it is time for the party to appreciate and reward their leader for his uncommon leadership.

“We trust in her capacity to speak for us, protect our interest and that of our region and children, nkea bu nke anyi,” Iwuala said.