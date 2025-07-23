2027: Lamido open to alliances that will ‘secure and save Nigeria’

Former Jigawa State Governor, Alhaji Sule Lamido, has expressed readiness to support any political alliance—whether within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) or beyond—that can guarantee Nigeria’s security and stability ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Speaking with journalists in Kano on Tuesday, Lamido emphasised that his overriding priority is the country’s survival rather than partisan politics.

“I believe in Nigeria. So, any arrangement, be it within or outside the PDP, that will secure and save Nigeria, I am ready to work with it in 2027,” he said.

Addressing rumours of a possible defection to the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Lamido dismissed such speculations, stressing his unwavering loyalty to the PDP despite its internal challenges.

“I’m still in the PDP, even though the party has some problems, but I cannot renounce my history. I can’t simply walk out of my skin and crawl into a smaller skin called ADC. I cannot,” he declared.

The former Minister of Foreign Affairs highlighted the pivotal role the PDP has played in shaping his political career, recalling his tenure as minister and later as a two-term governor under the party’s platform.

“The PDP honoured me with key positions, and I will not simply discard my history, my legacy, and my heritage,” he said.

Lamido also weighed in on ongoing agitations for the creation of additional states in Nigeria, arguing that such measures would not address the nation’s deeper structural problems.

“Will the creation of new states solve our problems— insecurity, poverty, hunger, and division between the North and the South? There are more pressing issues than creating additional states,” he stated.

Advertisement

Reacting to Senator Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso’s recent visit to President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa, Lamido said the former Kano governor had every right to meet the president.