A former senior special assistant on public affairs to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan, Doyin Okupe, has been selected as the vice-presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP).

Okupe confirmed the development on Friday.

According to the former presidential spokesperson, he will be standing in as the VP candidate in order to meet up with the June 17 deadline issued by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for parties to submit the list of their candidates for the 2023 general polls.

Details later….