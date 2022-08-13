Obi reassures youths of brighter future

By Ori Martins

Mr. Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party for the 2023 general elections, has once again reassured the Nigerian youths of his readiness to hand over the country to the youths if voted into power.

Obi made this disclosure in Owerri, Imo State, where he was treated to a heroic welcome on Saturday.

The LP presidential candidate said he was not in Owerri for campaign but to commission an office donated by an American based, Dr. Dibo Agwara.

“For now, there are still ban on political campaigns. So, I am not here for any rally or campaign. But I can assure you that you will hear from us.

“The country is in a sorry sight. Labour Party is ever ready to fix Nigeria and handover to the youths where it belongs. As you know, campaigns have not started, so, I am not here for campaigns. I am here to receive from a wonderful supporter who gave us this building to support our Labour movement.

“We have not started campaigns. When campaigns start, we will come and tell you what we are going to do. One thing we assure you is that our journey is not a normal one. We are bringing back Nigerians, to take back Nigeria to the youths where it belongs. Nigeria cannot continue the way it is today”.

The LP followers in Imo State trooped out in thousands to receive its presidential candidate amid cheers and chants of “Obi is our man”, “Obi is the right man”, “Obi is the best for 2023”, “Obi all the way”.