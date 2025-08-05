Award-winning author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie has reaffirmed her support for former Anambra State governor and Labour Party presidential hopeful, Peter Obi, describing him as a sincere leader driven by a love for Nigeria rather than a lust for power.

Speaking during an interview on Channels Television’s Amazing Africans, Adichie said Obi’s desire to lead the country stems from a genuine commitment to national development, not personal ambition.

“He doesn’t need to be president. He wants to be because he cares about Nigeria, but he doesn’t need to be. And that is a very important distinction,” Adichie said. “There are people who are desperate to become president, not because they have any good intentions for the country, but because of their egos.”

She praised Obi as a leader with humility, integrity, and a sense of accountability—someone who does not seek praise for doing his job, but rather sees leadership as a duty to the people.

“Peter Obi is not a person who expects you to thank him for doing his job as a leader,” she said. “There’s a sense, I think, in Peter Obi that he’s accountable to the people. He doesn’t think that somehow he will lord it over people.”

Adichie, a prominent supporter of Obi during the 2023 general elections, said her support remains rooted in her patriotism and long-standing belief in his values.

“The person I knew 15 years ago is still the same in terms of his values. He is genuine, consistent, and curious—qualities that I believe are essential in a leader,” she added.

The celebrated novelist’s remarks come amid growing public debate over Obi’s renewed pledge to serve only a single four-year term if elected president in 2027—an offer that has drawn mixed reactions, including accusations of political desperation.

In a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday, Obi dismissed such criticism, insisting that his one-term promise is neither desperate nor unrealistic, but rather a sincere commitment to delivering focused and measurable progress within four years.

Advertisement

“I still find it baffling that my decision to do a term of four years, if given the mandate to rule this country, is generating so much agitation,” Obi wrote. “By this feeling, we are doubting the fact that a sincere leader can achieve much in 48 months.”

Obi rejected claims that the pledge is a sign of desperation, saying he does not exhibit any of the behaviours typically associated with power-hungry politicians.

“There are some traits associated with desperation, which in no way are in any of my political behaviours—like overly aggressive rhetoric, paranoia, making unfulfillable promises, personal attacks, or constantly changing positions for political gain,” he said.

He added that his political philosophy has always prioritised principle over power, civility over conflict.

“Throughout my political journey, I have never been involved in thuggery, the snatching of ballot boxes, or any form of electoral malpractice. I challenge anyone: conduct your investigations. You will find no stains of rigging or violence associated with my name,” he stated.

Obi argued that four years is enough to make significant reforms that can alter Nigeria’s trajectory, particularly in tackling corruption, redirecting wasteful government spending, and restoring faith in the rule of law.

“For instance, the trillions used to acquire new presidential jets and other unnecessary expenses at this time could have been channelled into education, healthcare, or infrastructure,” he said. “We can also ensure the rule of law is sacrosanct and conduct free, fair, and credible elections.”

Adichie declined to comment on the political permutations ahead of 2027 or whether Obi will eventually be on the ballot but maintained her belief in his leadership qualities.

“I don’t want to talk in specifics about how I will feel if he’s not the presidential candidate. I don’t want to think about that yet because we don’t know what will happen,” she said.

Advertisement

Obi’s single-term promise and his reputation for fiscal prudence, accountability, and simplicity have made him a polarising figure in Nigerian politics, attracting both strong support and fierce criticism ahead of the 2027 polls.