Nation

Obi in the Vatican, joins global dignitaries to honour late Pope Francis
Tinubu, security chiefs in closed-door parley at Aso Rock Villa

Ogun Commissioner charges community leaders on integrity

Ogun Gov’s aide seeks more support to the less privileged through collaborative efforts

Ilobu/Ifon/Erin-Osun Crisis: Concerned Monarchs Meet Peace Panel

Osun Federal Lawmaker, Busayo Oluwole Oke Resigns from PDP

Badminton court collapse kills Taekwondo coach in Ilorin during rainstorms

APC alerts Nigerians against paying N85,000 for fake Tinubu scheme

‘Go and compete with my well trained children,’ MC Oluomo defends ‘kundusi’ grammatical gaffe

IGP Orders Withdrawal of Mobile Police from Unauthorized Duties, Launches PMF Reform

Obi in the Vatican, joins global dignitaries to honour late Pope Francis

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 general election, Mr. Peter Obi, on Wednesday joined dignitaries from around the world in Vatican City to pay his final respects to the late Head of the Catholic Church, Pope Francis.

Obi, a Papal Knight of the Church, was accompanied by Nigeria’s 93-year-old Vatican veteran, Cardinal Francis Arinze, at St. Peter’s Basilica, where the late Pontiff lay in state.

In a heartfelt message shared on his X handle, Obi penned a tribute titled “Legacy of Light: What Pope Francis Taught the World”, reflecting on the life and impact of the revered religious leader who passed away on April 21.

“Today, I joined Francis Cardinal Arinze, global dignitaries, and thousands of mourners at St. Peter’s Basilica, Rome, to pay my final respects to His Holiness, Pope Francis. The solemn lying-in-state ceremony was a moment of deep reflection, as the world bids farewell to a man who embodied humility, simplicity, and selfless service,” Obi wrote.

He described Pope Francis as more than a spiritual leader, portraying him as a beacon of moral clarity in a world challenged by inequality and indifference. “His life was a testament to leadership as a sacred duty, rooted in compassion, truth, and service to the poor and marginalised,” he said.

Obi also shared personal insights, revealing that he was appointed a member of Scholars Occultantes—an international circle of thinkers established by Pope Francis during his tenure as Archbishop. The organisation, Obi noted, deepened his understanding of the Pope’s intellectual and moral philosophy.

“I was privileged to meet Pope Francis on three occasions. Each encounter left a profound impression. He radiated peace and inspired faith, serving as a quiet yet powerful reminder of the divine responsibility inherent in leadership,” Obi added.

Calling for reflection among political, religious, and community leaders—especially in Africa—Obi urged a renewed commitment to the values Pope Francis stood for: justice, peace, and human dignity.

“Let this moment not just be one of mourning, but a call to lead with conscience, walk with the people, and govern with love,” he concluded.

Obi prayed for the peaceful repose of the Pope’s soul and expressed hope that his legacy would endure in the hearts of all who seek to serve humanity with sincerity and compassion.

 

