Obi flays Benue, Plateau killings, sit-at-home in South East

Lending voice to demands by well-meaning Nigerians, especially indigenes and residents of the South East, Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, has condemned the sit-at-home by a faction of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), in the region, describing it as a criminal activity that is causing undue hardship on the people.

Obi, further lamented the killings in the Southeast, Benue, and Plateau states and called for a more strategic approach to stop the mayhem.

The LP candidate who made the remarks in series of tweets on Thursday, noted that it is unacceptable that hundreds of innocent lives will continue to be wasted in Nigeria needlessly through communal clashes, bandits, and kidnapping activities.

“The rising insecurity in the country leading to mindless bloodletting, particularly in the North Central zone of the country, and the continued disruption of business and social activities in the South East are all becoming very worrisome.

“Also disturbing is the continued disruption of business and social activities in the South East region over the Sit-at-Home directive purported to be coming from the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra, IPOB, when the body has publicly denied issuing such directive.

“What is going on in the South East therefore is essentially a criminal activity that must be nipped in the bud, with all hands being on deck, security agencies, and the people alike”, Obi stated.

He commended Southeast governors for their renewed efforts at restoring peace, adding however, that there is need to be more strategic and intelligence-driven in our approach to reducing the suffering of innocent people.

“We as a people through our various governments should up our value for human lives in the way and manner we respond to issues that touch lives,” Obi said.

He, urged critical stakeholders in these areas, traditional, Christian, and Muslim leaders to continue pushing for peace among their people in the way and manner they conduct themselves.