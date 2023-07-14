The Federal Capital Territory High Court has dismissed a suit filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) against Rochas Okorocha, a former governor of Imo State.

The Court on Friday, dismissed the case and described the EFCC’s charges of fraud and abuse of office against Okorocha, former senator representing Imo West, as an abuse of judicial process.

Justice Yusuf Halilu premised his judgement on the fact that the EFCC had filed a similar charge against the former Imo State governor at the Federal high court, which case was decided upon in favour of the former governor in December last year.

Details later.