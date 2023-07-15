By Sunday Oguntuyi Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has approved almost half a billion naira to pay 734 pensioners who are retirees under the old pension scheme, who are Local Government Staff and Primary School teachers.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Permanent Secretary, Local Government Staff Pension Bureau, Mr Akibu Ibrahim in Osogbo on Friday.

According to him, the retirees who are under the old pension scheme have been captured in the tranche.

"Sequel to this, the affected pensioners who have less than five hundred thousand naira balance with the state government are to visit the Local Government Staff Pension Bureau for proper documentation and payment.

“Sequel to this, the affected pensioners who have less than five hundred thousand naira balance with the state government are to visit the Local Government Staff Pension Bureau for proper documentation and payment.

Recall, Governor Adeleke has promised not to take with levity the welfare of the people of Osun, hence his resolve to continue to pay the inherited debt by the previous government and offsetting backlog of workers’ salary and pensioners.

He said his administration is focused and committed to offsetting all outstanding salaries and pensions of workers in the State

Adeleke explained that his major focus is how best to resolve all outstanding workers-related debts saying it is unacceptable for a government to treat its pensioners the way the past government had done saying, “I had decided never to follow that path. Workers, in and out of service, deserve their due emoluments.