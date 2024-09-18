Obi, Datti, Usman lead Labour Party team to donate N50m to Maiduguri flood victims

Peter Obi, the Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 election, on Tuesday led the leadership of the Labour Party and the Obidient Movement to Maiduguri, the Borno state capital to condole with the state over the flood disaster that befell the state recently.

Accompanied on the trip were the National Chairman of the Party’s caretaker, Senator Nenadi Usman, Obi’s running Mate in the 2023 polls Dr Datti Baba-Ahmad, the National Coordinator of the Obidient Movement Dr Yunusa Tanko and other leaders of the party.

The team made an initial donation of N50M to the emergency relief fund of the state Government.

The team, according to a statement by Ibrahim Umar, POMR spokesman, visited the state Governor, Babagana Zulum, His Highness the Shehu of Borno, Abubakar Ibn Umar Garba Al Amin El-Kanemi.

Additionally, the team also visited the Bank of the North spare parts market, where traders lost their goods, an IDP camp in Government College where they met thousands of people and also visited a woman who tragically lost her newborn twins to the flood.

The LP team told Borno people that the Labour Party is committed to supporting those affected by the devastating floods in Borno State. To demonstrate our solidarity, and made an initial donation of ₦50M to the state government. They pledged to do more, “We will continue to stand with the people of Borno, providing aid and resources to help them rebuild and recover from this tragedy.

“As the people of Borno navigate this challenging time, we want them to know they are not alone. We are dedicated to helping alleviate the suffering and hardship caused by the floods, which have submerged over half of Maiduguri and displaced thousands of residents. Our thoughts and prayers are with the affected families, and we will do everything in our power to support them.

“I thank the various levels of government, especially the Borno State government, for their interventions and support for the affected people.

“As we reflect on the immense loss and the daunting journey of recovery, may God Almighty grant eternal rest to those who lost their lives, replenish the losses of those who lost their goods, and grant quick healing to those still in the hospital. Above all, may God Almighty continue to bless Borno State and Nigeria.

