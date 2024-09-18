Abia NNPP collapses into Labour Party

The leadership and entire structure of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in Abia State have collapsed the party into the ruling Labour Party (LP).

In their remarks, the spokesmen for the NNPP, Dr. Ukpai Iro Ukpai , the 2023 Abia State Gubernatorial Candidate of the NNPP, and the State Coordinator of the party in the state, Mr. David Urum, said they came to formally collapse the leadership and structure of the NNPP in Abia State into the Labour Party.

They noted that Governor Alex Otti has redefined governance in the State, saying that they have been endeared to the party as the Governor’s leadership style has put smiles on the faces of Abians.

Ukpai , particularly emphasised that Governor Alex Otti understands governance.

“I have been following and supporting him but today, I have come to consolidate that support,” Ukpai said.

“We are more than excited in making this move. NNPP in Abia State has moved into Labour Party in Abia State. It is not an ordinary defection, it’s a move that is well calculated . We are convinced that it is the right thing to do by joining forces with Dr. Alex Otti to move Abia forward “.

Receiving the defectors into the Labour Party-fold, the leader of the Labour Party in Abia state and Governor, Dr. Alex Otti assured them that since Labour Party does not discriminate against anybody; that they will enjoy equal rights and privileges with other members of the party.

“We don’t discriminate in Labour Party just like we don’t discriminate in Government, everybody is equal,” he said.

“So, that you are joining today doesn’t make you inferior to those who have been in the party before you; otherwise people like us could not have been able to fly the flag of the party. So, labour party treats everybody equally”.

Governor Otti while thanking the 2023 governorship candidate of NNPP, Dr. Ukpai for his continued support to his administration, reiterated that he is focused in attending to the welfare of Abians who have suffered untold hardship due to maladministrations of the past for many years.

The Governor used the forum to announce that he has commenced the payment of arrears of salary amounting to almost N18 billion owed some institutions and parastatals in the state by previous administrations.

He made it clear that the arrears will be defrayed through a monthly release of N1.5 billion, starting from September , 2024, while the payment will be completed within one year.

Said he, “Previous administrations were not paying various institutions, the bill was a little less than N18 billion and we’ve taken the bull by the horn and we are paying N1.5 billion every month starting from this month.

“We will remain focused , we will not be distracted. The important thing for us is the welfare of the people, not welfare of big men, not welfare of politicians”.

In their speeches, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Political Matters, Hon. Iheanacho Obioma and Acting State Chairman of Labour Party, Sir Emmanuel Oti said Governor Otti has, through purposeful leadership, made the Labour Party an ideal party for all, adding that Abians now raise their shoulders high wherever they find themselves.

The event which featured the presentation of Labour Party flag to the new members attracted government officials and Candidates of NNPP for various positions at the 2023 general elections.

