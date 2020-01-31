Former Kaduna Central senator, Shehu Sani, has been released from the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) four weeks after his arrest over alleged extortion and bribery.

The EFCC had arrested him in December last year for failing to honour invitations over allegations that he extorted $24,000 from the Chairman of ASD Motors, Alhaji Sani Dauda.

The agency alleged that the former senator, a critic of the APC government, extorted the money from Dauda to shield him from an ongoing criminal investigation, a allegation he vehemently denies.

He was subsequently put to trial in two count charge, bordering on advance fee fraud and bribery with the intention to bribe the EFCC chairman. He pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Sani was, on Monday, admitted to bail in the sum of N10m by Justice Inyan Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja.

The judge directed him to find one surety, who must own a landed property within the Federal Capital Territory.

He was released on Thursday after meeting the bail conditions, an EFCC official confirmed.