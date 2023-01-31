Presidential candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu has said he was the one who rescued Atiku Abubakar, his People’s Democratic Party (PDP) counterpart when his former principal, Olusegun Obasanjo, wanted to roast him “like goat meat.”

Atiku, former vice president under Obasanjo, fell out with him at some point in their administration.

Tinubu who spoke at the party’s presidential rally held at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo on Monday, said Abubakar and his party were just about “stomach infrastructure. They don’t have a mandate, what they have is ice cream. It has melted. I am the one that rescued him from Obasanjo, who wanted to roast him like goat meat.

“He ran away to Dubai and when the election came again, he came for stomach infrastructure. He came to Lagos. We rehabilitated him and gave him a ticket but he wasted it and used it to collect money.

“He faced Obasanjo, faced Buhari and failed. He failed with Jonathan. He failed in all his subjects.

“You better watch him before he starts selling the little palm trees that you have left. What we need to do is to develop our country. We have enough gas reservoirs in our land.

“Akwa Ibom, you will not suffer again. That boy (Governor Emmanuel Udom) that brought Atiku here, that calls himself governor, tell him enough is enough. He lived in my backyard in Lagos. If not that we are one, I’d have driven him home.”

Earlier, addressing a crowd of supporters, former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs and candidate of the APC for Akwa Ibom North West (Ikot Ekpene) senatorial district, Senator Godswill Akpabio appealed to the party members and supporters to ensure they get their Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) in order to return the party to power through Tinubu