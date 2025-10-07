Connect with us

OAU queries law firm for using outdated NBA seal in post-UTME suit
FG inaugurates expanded negotiation committee to fast-track talks with ASUU, others

Ogbonnaya Onu Polytechnic to Relocate to Osisioma Permanent Site in 2025/2026 Session

Gov Otti takes stern measures to ensure quality teaching, learning in Abia schools

ASUU gives FG 14-day ultimatum, threatens nationwide strike

NBRP holds 5th national conference on reading, names Ibadan 2026 Book City

68 Kano prison inmates excel in 2025 NECO exams

FG launches unified ERP portal to modernise management of polytechnics, technical institutions

NECO probes mass cheating in 13 states as 2025 SSCE results are released

Soldiers deployed at Bida Polytechnic as lecturers move to disrupt exam

Published

5 hours ago

on

The Legal Unit of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, has cautioned an Enugu-based law firm, F.K. Nnadi & Co., over a pre-action notice it filed against the institution regarding alleged irregularities in its Post-UTME process.

In its formal response dated October 4, 2025, OAU faulted the validity of the lawyer’s correspondence, noting that the seal affixed to the petition was the 2024 Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) stamp, which indicates that the counsel had yet to update his practising licence for 2025.

The university, through its Director of Legal Services, Yinka Ayantola, stressed that compliance with professional regulations was a prerequisite for legal correspondence to be recognised.

“It is our observation that the seal you affixed to your letter under reference is your 2024 seal,” the statement read. “As you are aware, you have a duty to pay your practising fee for 2025 to enable you to write as a lawyer. It is therefore our request that you establish your right to practise for the year as required by the relevant regulations. I have the instructions of the University to request you to do the needful.”

The university maintained that until the lawyer regularises his practising status for the current year, his notice would not be given official recognition.

