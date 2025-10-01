The management of Ogbonnaya Onu Polytechnic, Aba (formerly Abia Polytechnic), says preparations are at an advanced stage for the institution to begin academic activities at its permanent site in Osisioma from the 2025/2026 academic session.

The Rector, Dr. Christopher Okoro, disclosed this when the new executive members of the Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Abia State Council, paid him a courtesy visit in his office.

According to him, the state government has awarded contracts for the construction of internal roads within the campus, in addition to approving two hostels of 5,000-capacity each for male and female students. Government has also given approval for a standard auditorium and an iconic administrative block at the new campus.

Dr. Okoro noted that the polytechnic, which lost accreditation from the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) three years ago, now has full accreditation for its 33 existing programmes, with 17 new ones recently approved.

“The new programmes include Artificial Intelligence (AI), Cyber Security, Mechatronics Engineering, Fashion Design Technology, and Leather Technology,” he said. “This Polytechnic is the first in Southern Nigeria to have a Department of Leather Technology and the first in Nigeria to establish a Department of Artificial Intelligence. We know the times, and we are determined to work ahead of others.”

He attributed these achievements to the support of Governor Alex Otti, describing his leadership as forward-looking and people-centered.

Okoro also highlighted reforms under his watch, including the clearance of 36 months’ salary arrears owed to staff, the abolition of handout sales and compulsory textbook purchases, and the scrapping of statements of results.

“Upon graduation, students now receive certificates with QR codes, verifiable anywhere in the world. Employers can instantly confirm authenticity through the Rector and Registrar’s offices. This removes delays and eliminates exploitation,” he explained.

On academic processes, he added: “Examination results must be uploaded within four weeks for final-year students and six weeks for others, so students don’t need to chase lecturers for results.”

Okoro stressed that staff welfare has also been prioritised, with all arrears cleared and long-overdue promotions implemented. “Government has promoted staff who had been stagnated since 2008 up to 2022, and we have commenced the second phase to 2025. His Excellency has paid debts he did not owe,” he said.

The Rector commended journalists for their role in strengthening democracy and pledged partnership with the media for positive collaborations.

Earlier, the Correspondents’ Chapel Chairman, Deacon Steve Oko, described Okoro as “a phenomenal agent of change” who has transformed the institution “from obscurity to stardom” in less than two years. He urged him to sustain the tempo, ensure harmonious relations with staff, and emphasise research that addresses societal problems.

Oko assured that the Chapel would project the institution’s activities responsibly but cautioned the Rector against dealing with impostors posing as journalists.

Members of the management team and veteran journalists in Abia State were also present at the visit.