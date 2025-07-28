Insecurity deepens in Imo as gunmen kill 27 in Ideato North attack

The spiraling wave of insecurity in Imo State took a deadlier turn last Friday as gunmen launched a coordinated and brutal attack on three communities in Arondizuogu, Ideato North Local Government Area, leaving at least 27 people dead.

The assault, which targeted Umualoma, Ndiakunwanta, and Ndiejezie communities, has sent shockwaves across the state and beyond. Eyewitness accounts reveal that the victims were mostly innocent civilians who were either relaxing at local bars, attending to customers, or engaging in leisure games when the attackers struck.

According to Mmesomma, a local resident who narrowly escaped the onslaught, the attackers arrived on motorcycles and wasted no time before opening fire indiscriminately.

“The gunmen were on bikes. As they approached a popular bar, they just started shooting at everyone in sight,” she recounted. “Most of those killed were either drinking, eating, or playing card and board games. Shop owners attending to customers were also hit. I counted bar-sitters lying lifeless. It was horrifying. I believe about 27 people were shot dead.”

The massacre has left families devastated, and the affected communities are now gripped with fear and mourning. Residents lament the worsening state of security, accusing authorities of negligence and lack of decisive action.

A community leader, who asked not to be named for fear of reprisal, condemned the attack and called for urgent intervention.

“This is not the first time something like this is happening,” he said. “People are being killed like animals, and no one is held accountable. How many more must die before the government acts?”

At the time of filing this report, the Imo State Police Command had yet to release an official statement on the incident, while efforts to get a response from the state government have so far proved abortive.

This latest massacre underscores the growing sense of lawlessness and the pressing need for a strategic overhaul of the state’s security architecture.

Advertisement

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, Henry Okoye, confirmed the ugly incident in a statement. He revealed that seven persons had been confirmed dead and several others injured.

The PPRO also noted thaat normalcy had returned to the three communities in Ideato North LGA as the police “moved quickly to deploy tactical teams to the area”.

Okoye confirmed that the mindless attack took place during the early hours of Friday, July 25, 2025.

According to him, “The Commissioner of Police, Imo State Command, CP Aboki Danjuma, has strongly condemned the gruesome attack carried out by gunmen suspected to be members of the proscribed IPOB/ESN… at Ndi-Ejezie, Umualaoma, and Ndiakuwata Uno, all in Arondizuogu, Ideato North LGA”.

He added, “The senseless assault, which claimed the lives of over seven persons and left several others critically injured, was described by the CP as barbaric, inhumane, and totally unacceptable. He assured the public that the Command has deployed adequate operational and intelligence assets to identify, apprehend, and bring the perpetrators to justice.”

However, community sources indicated that it had never experienced that kind of ruthless attacks being ascribed to IPOB or ESN, insisting the security agencies should properly investigate the matter to avoid a repeat of its kind.

Condemning the incident, the Ideato South Local Government Area through its chairman, Mr Okwara Okechukwu (Morocco) unequivocally described the killing as brutal and senseless.

The chairman said, “This heinous act of violence, carried out in broad daylight, has left us shocked and saddened.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the government and people of Ideato North, and we stand with them in this time of grief. We mourn the loss of these precious lives and pray that the souls of the departed rest in peace.”

Advertisement

He charged the security agencies to fishout those behind the condemnable act. “We demand that the authorities conduct a thorough investigation into this incident and bring the perpetrators to justice. We call on all stakeholders to work together to ensure peace and security in our communities”, he enthused.

Okwara prayed God to comfort the families of the dead. “May God comfort the bereaved families and grant peace to our land. We reassure the people of Ideato North that we are committed to supporting them during this difficult time”, he noted.

The member representing Ideato North, South in the House of Representatives, Hon Ikenga Ugochinyere, has equally condemned the kiling, calling it ‘a brutal attack”.

“I was deeply shaken this morning by the shocking news of the heartless killing in cold blood of our brothers and sisters in Umuolaoma and Arondizuogu. I stand with you in this darkest hour. My heart bleeds as I mourn with the people of Umuolaoma and Arondizuogu, whose loved ones were brutally murdered”, he mourned.

“I condemn in the strongest terms the Ideato massacre, an atrocity that has left our communities in pain and anguish. We demand justice for the victims and their families, he insisted.

He added, “The state and federal governments must take immediate action to protect our local communities, apprehend the perpetrators, and provide the necessary support to prevent future attacks. We need enhanced security measures that incorporate local intelligence gathering and seamless collaboration with our local police. This will enable us to stay one step ahead of these terrorists and safeguard our people.

“Furthermore, I strongly advocate for the establishment of a vigilante squad, comprising local residents, police, DSS, and army personnel, to respond swiftly and decisively to emergencies. This joint effort will ensure that our communities are protected and that those who seek to harm us are brought to justice.

“Additionally, our local government area requires financial empowerment to sustain security efforts and ensure that our communities are safe and secure. This will enable us to invest in the necessary infrastructure, equipment, and personnel to prevent future attacks and respond effectively to emergencies.

“We will not rest until justice is served and our communities are safe. I stand with our brothers and sisters in Umuolaoma and Arondizuogu, and I pledge to work tirelessly to ensure their voices are heard. May God comfort the families of the victims and grant us peace in this time of sorrow”.

Advertisement

Three weeks ago, gunmen also attacked Okigwe communities killing more than 20 villagers and residents alike.

Since 2020, the Orlu and Okigwe areas have been witnessing high scale of insecurity including killing, kidnapping, armed robbery and other forms of criminal activities.