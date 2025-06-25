Ogun TESCOM chairman charges ANCOPSS members to continue to uphold the ethics of their profession

The State Chairman of the Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM), Apostle Abiodun Sanyaolu, has urged members of the All Nigeria Confederation of Principals of Secondary Schools (ANCOPSS), Ogun State Chapter, to remain steadfast in promoting academic excellence across the state.

Apostle Sanyaolu gave the charge while hosting the ANCOPSS executive team, led by its President, Mr. Adeniyi Adekoya, at the TESCOM headquarters in Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

He emphasized that principals and teachers serve as the custodians of the school system and that their dedication and commitment as administrators have a long-term impact on learners.

Highlighting the board’s plans to improve the teaching and learning environment, the TESCOM boss appealed for their support in implementing the commission’s policy thrust and assured that their concerns and requests would be addressed.

“I encourage members of this body, both teaching and non-teaching staff in our secondary schools, to continue to uphold the ethics of their professions and be dutiful,” Apostle Sanyaolu said.

He also called on ANCOPSS to strengthen its partnership with Old Students’ Associations to enhance support for the education sector.

In her remarks, the Permanent Secretary of TESCOM, Mrs. Melutia Ogunremi, commended ANCOPSS for being a reliable partner and reaffirmed the commission’s commitment to ensuring that teachers are given due recognition and pride of place in the civil service.

In his response, Mr. Adekoya welcomed the new TESCOM board and praised the chairman for his innovative approach and commitment to building on the successes of his predecessor. He also appealed to the board to prioritise teachers’ welfare, improve infrastructure, renovate dilapidated school buildings, and enhance school security.

He assured the board of ANCOPSS members’ unwavering commitment to efficient service delivery and pledged their continued support for the new administration.

Other attendees at the meeting included TESCOM board members — Commissioner I, Hon. Adeola Akintande; Commissioner III, Hon. Majekodunmi Olanrewaju; Commissioner IV, Hon. Ademola Adeleye — as well as the Director of Administration and Supplies, Mr. Akintomiwa Osibodu, and executive members of ANCOPSS.