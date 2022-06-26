Isah Jere Idris, the Comptroller General of Nigeria Immigration Service, has affirmed that David Ukpo Nwamini, the young man involved in the alleged organ harvesting involving former deputy senate president, Ike Ekweremadu, is 21 years old.

He added that the service adhered strictly to due process in issuing the country’s ordinary passport to David.

Speaking with selected journalists, Sunday, the Nigeria Immigration Service boss said David applied for the international passport using the service’s portal after “which he visited the Gwagwalada office in Abuja of the immigration with his birth certificate issued by the National Population Commission, National Identification Number (NIN) and a letter of indigineship from the Ebonyi State Liason office confirming he is from the state.

Jere said from all the available information provided by Ukpo Nwamini David showed that he was born on October 12, 2000.

“The Nigerian Immigration service relies on information and Documentation from other government agencies like National Population Commission and the National Identification Management Commission,” he said.

He said the case of David was not an exception as the Immigration Service followed all the due process in issuing the international passport to him

He, therefore, appealed to the public to know that as a Nigerian, David was validly issued a Nigerian International passport.

Asked if the British Government or the National Assembly has contacted the Immigration office regarding the case of David, the Comptroller General of Nigeria Immigration Service said nobody has contacted the service.

Recall that Senator Ike Ekweremadu and his wife, Beatrice Nwanneka Ekweremadu, were remanded in custody in London on Thursday charged with plotting to have a 15-year-old boy taken into the United Kingdom to harvest his organs.