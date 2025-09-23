‘More than a campaign,’ Emernplus hails Bimbo Ademoye’s impact on malaria awareness drive

Emernplus has described its new partnership with award-winning actress Bimbo Ademoye and Nkoyo Pharma’s anti-malaria brand, Malanter, as “more than a campaign”, stressing that it is a nationwide call to action against one of Nigeria’s deadliest public health challenges.

Unveiled on Monday in Lagos, the initiative will leverage Ademoye’s influence, creative storytelling, digital outreach, and grassroots mobilisation to spread awareness about malaria prevention and encourage timely treatment.

Chukwuemeka Awere, Chief Marketing Officer of Emernplus, said the collaboration reflects the agency’s mission to use marketing for social good.

“This partnership with Malanter and Bimbo Ademoye is more than a campaign, it’s a call to action. Our goal is to use influence and creativity to inspire Nigerians to take malaria prevention seriously,” Awere stated.

Ademoye said she was proud to lend her voice to a cause that has touched countless Nigerian families.

“This campaign gives us the platform to spread life-saving information in a way people can truly connect with,” she noted.

According to the organisers, the Malanter x Bimbo Ademoye awareness drive will run nationwide, combining digital campaigns, community outreach, and collaboration with health advocates. It is expected to reach millions of Nigerians with practical prevention tips and promote access to affordable treatment.

Malanter, produced by Nkoyo Pharma, offers a range of anti-malaria medicines, including dispersible formulations for children, and has pledged to continue combining innovation with accessibility in the fight against malaria.