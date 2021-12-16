The federal executive council (FEC) has approved a 20 percent salary increase for officers of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), to be paid from January 2022.

Minister of Police Affairs, Maigari Dingyadi, disclosed this to state house correspondents on Wednesday after the FEC meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential villa in Abuja.

The Minister said the federal executive council also approved the review of police duty tour allowance to six percent and also directed the release of N1.2 billion for the payment of uninsured benefits.

The sum of N1.2 billion was also approved for the payment of outstanding allowances.

Dingyadi said the approval is a follow-up to President Buhari’s promise to enhance police personnel pay as demanded by #EndSARS protesters.

The minister said the sum of N13.128 billion was approved for outstanding death benefits for 5,472 police personnel. Dingyadi, however, said the payment would kick off after the auditor-general of the federation must have vetted it.

He also announced a tax waiver of N18.6 billion for personnel between grade levels one and 14.

“I am particularly very happy today to inform Nigerians that the Federal Executive Council has approved the review and upgrading of the take-home pay of police personnel in this country,” he said.

“You recall that in October 2020 this country was rocked with EndSARS protests and the president addressed the nation appealing for calm. He promised that the salary of the police will be reviewed in recognition of the services they have been rendering to the country – maintaining peace and tranquillity.

“FEC has today approved a proposal for the review of their salaries, which will take effect from January 2022,” the minister stated.

Zainab Ahmed, minister of finance, budget and national planning, said although the pay increase has not been captured in the 2022 appropriations bill, a supplementary budget could be sent to the national assembly for passage, and subsequently, implementation will be backdated to January 2022.