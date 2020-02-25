BY EMEKA EJERE

The minister of finance and economic planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, has noted that with the NSIA-LUTH Cancer Center, fully operational, Nigerians will no longer need to travel abroad for cancer treatment but will get it even cheaper in Nigeria.

The Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) in partnership with the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) undertook the conceptualisation, development and establishment of a modern cancer treatment centre, the NSIA-LUTH Cancer Centre (NLCC).

The centre, located within the premises of LUTH in Idi-Araba, was commissioned by President Muhammadu Buhari, in February and commenced operations in May 2019. The NLCC is operated by Healthshare, a South African company with a combined experience of 150 years of general management in the healthcare industry.

The minister, who stated this while commissioning the NLCC Training & Administrative Building on Monday, said instead people from other parts of the world, especially the neighbouring countries, will be coming to Nigeria to patronise the facility.

Mrs Ahmed stated that, with latest technologies and capacity to treat 80 patients per day, the centre will not only provide return on investment but will also make life easier for those who cannot afford cancer treatment,

“With an average cost of N900, 000 for different categories of cancer treatment, it is quite cheap compared to $10,000 in Ghana and about $15 in Europe and the United States”, the minister said.

Also speaking, the minister of health, Dr Osagie Ohanire, who was represented by the junior minister of health, Sen. Adeleke Mamora noted that “with what is available at the facility, all kinds of cancer, especially the common ones – breast, cervical and prostate cancers can be managed there,”

He described the NLCC as a total package which is not only for the administering of treatment but also for training of personnel.

Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwa-Olu, who was represented by the commissioner for health, Dr. Akin Abayomi, thanked President Mohammadu Buhari and the minister of finance for choosing Lagos for such a world-class project and expressed hope that they will continue to support it.

The chief medical director of LUTH, Prof Chris Bode, described the NLCC as passion meeting opportunity and a dream coming true.

In his remarks, the managing director and chief executive officer, NSIA, Mr. Uche Orji, recalled that it was the deficiency noticed right from the day of the NLCC commissioning – especially in terms of skilled manpower – that prompted the construction of training and administrative building.

Mr. Orji revealed that NSIA committed US$11.5 million in capital towards the establishment and operation of the NLCC.