Adebayo Obajemu

The Nigerian Stock Exchange has announced the postponement of all events scheduled for this week in view of the social unrest experienced across the nation. A new date will be communicated in due course for the following events.

Ikeja Hotels Plc Closing Gong Ceremony, FinTech Webinar, Market Data Workshop 2020

In a statement by NSE, the Exchange stated thus:

“We thank those who have shown interest and registered for these events. Please be assured that your registration details will be automatically transferred to the new date of the relevant event. We truly regret any inconvenience this date change may have caused and look forward to your participation.