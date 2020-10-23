BY EMEKA EJERE

The Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN), said it has suspended its 2020 fellowship investiture ceremony which was scheduled to hold this weekend.

A statement signed by the Head, Corporate Communication and External Relations, Mr Nelson Olagundoye, said the investiture ceremony and other activities of the institute was temporarily suspended due to the recent developments in the country.

He stated that new dates would be announced as soon as the situation was auspicious.

The CIBN had earlier said out of the awardees to be honoured at the event, 19 would be honorary fellows and 77 associates would become elected fellows, while 105 senior management of staff of banks and the academia would become honorary senior members of the institute.

It stated that the honour was in recognition of the awardees’ meritorious services, commitment to professional responsibilities and valuable contributions to the industry and the economy.

The institute said the gathering would reflect on the theme ‘Financial services in a post COVID-19 environment: Strategic imperative’.

In view of the CIVID-19 pandemic, it said the event would be executed using the hybrid of virtual and physical platforms, with strict adherence to COVID-19 safety protocols.