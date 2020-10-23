Nigerian Breweries
Adebayo Obajemu

Nigerian Breweries Plc has notified the Nigerian Stock Exchange and the investing public of the continuation of its Commercial Paper programme with the launch of Series 9 and 10 of the programme which opens on 23rd October, 2020. While Series 9 would be for a tenor of 180 days, Series 10 would be for 270 days. The CP Programme aims to raise up to N20 billion to support the Company’s short-term funding needs.

The CP Programme continues to provide the opportunity for non-equity investors to invest in the Company, support the Company’s cost management initiatives and serve as an additional source of funding for the Company