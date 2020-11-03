The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) has announced that the fifth edition of the NSE Market Data Workshop in partnership with InfoWARE Limited will now hold on Friday, November 13, 2020.

The event themed, Handling Shocks in the Capital Market: A Quantitative Risk Management Approach Using Market Data” will bring together industry professionals to provide capital market stakeholders – particularly risk managers, portfolio managers and market data experts – with insights into the importance of market data in developing risk strategies during a crisis.

For participants who registered before the event was postponed, all registration details have been duly transferred to the new date. Interested participants who wish to register now can do so at http://bit.ly/nse-marketdata-workshop2020

Confirmed speakers at the event include Oladipupo Oyefuga, Head, Risk, Stanbic IBTC Bank; Dr. Olaoluwa Simon Yaya, Sub Dean, Faculty of Science, University of Ibadan (Researcher); Tapa Das, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), NG Clearing Limited; Felix Egbon, Group Head, Risk Management, Zenith Bank Plc; Uwa Agbonile, CEO and Chief Software Architect, Infoware Limited; Lilian Olubi, CEO, EFG-Hermes; Saheed Bashir, CEO, Meristem Stockbrokers Limited; Carl Larry, Principal Consultant, Oil Outlooks and Opinions LLC; and Benedict Whittam Smith, Director, Deontic Data Limited.