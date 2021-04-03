OBINNA EZUGWU

Securities Exchange Commission has approved the appointments of Chief Executive Officers to head Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) non-operating holding company and operating subsidiaries.

The National Council of the NSE which announced the approval in a statement said that under the demutualisation plan, a new non-operating holding company, the Nigerian Exchange Group had been created.

It said the group would have three operating subsidiaries, namely Nigerian Exchange Limited, the operating exchange; NGX Regulation Limited, the independent regulatory company; and NGX Real Estate Limited, the real estate company. All the entities have been duly registered at the Corporate Affairs Commission.

Mr Oscar Onyema is the Group CEO of the NGX Group; Temi Popoola is the CEO of NGX; and Ms Tinuade Awe is the CEO of NGX RELCO.

The Chairman of NGX Group’s Board of Directors, Otunba Abimbola Ogunbanjo, said, “The confirmation of these appointments are an important step in the process of building a leading and resilient African Exchange Group following the completion of our demutualisation programme.

“I am delighted to continue working with Oscar N. Onyema, OON who has played a significant role in the reshaping of the exchange.

“As a proven business leader and strategic thinker, I am confident that he will elevate the Nigerian Exchange Group and its subsidiaries successfully into a new era of development