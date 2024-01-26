Connect with us

Business

Japaul Gold boosts profit after tax by 350.87% in 12 months
Advertisement

Business

Abia to set up a Standard Materials Testing Laboratory, remodels markets

Business

Atiku raises concern over NNPC's 'curious' $3.3bn loan deal

Business

Guinness Nigeria Plc declares loss after tax of N5.23bn in 6 months

Business

WFE: Popoola moves to revamp technology, attract listings, others

Business

Peter Obi decries poor state of national assets, queries Tinubu's "private" trip abroad

Business

Non-performing ministers to lose jobs– Bala Usman

Business

Ignore those kicking against relocation of CBN units, depts to Lagos, Sanusi tells FG

Business

PWC lists seven trends that will shape Nigeria’s economy in 2024

Business

NOVAmbl Asset Mgt Dollar Fixed Income Fund Named Best Performer of 2023

Business

Japaul Gold boosts profit after tax by 350.87% in 12 months

Published

6 hours ago

on

Japaul

Japaul Gold and Ventures Plc on Thursday 25, January 2024 published its Unaudited Financial Statement for the year ended 31 December 2023. The result shows significant growth in the Company’s topline and bottom line figures, year on year.

Turnover of N2.597 billion was reported for the 12 months period, up by 93.13% from N1.345 billion reported the previous year.

Profit after tax grew year on year by 350.87% to N695.16 million from N154.14 million reported the previous year.

The earnings per share (EPS) of the Company stands at 11 kobo.

At the share price of N2.80, the P/E ratio of Japaul Gold stands at 25.23x with earnings yield of 3.96%.

Advertisement
News continues after this Advertisement
Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *