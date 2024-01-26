Japaul Gold boosts profit after tax by 350.87% in 12 months

Japaul Gold and Ventures Plc on Thursday 25, January 2024 published its Unaudited Financial Statement for the year ended 31 December 2023. The result shows significant growth in the Company’s topline and bottom line figures, year on year.

Turnover of N2.597 billion was reported for the 12 months period, up by 93.13% from N1.345 billion reported the previous year.

Profit after tax grew year on year by 350.87% to N695.16 million from N154.14 million reported the previous year.

The earnings per share (EPS) of the Company stands at 11 kobo.

At the share price of N2.80, the P/E ratio of Japaul Gold stands at 25.23x with earnings yield of 3.96%.

