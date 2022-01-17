The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), has suspended the 8:00 a.m. train ride from Ujevwu in Delta from January 17.

Fidet Okhiria, NRC’s managing director who announced the decision said it was due to technical hitches, but explained that measures were in place to rectify the issues at the earliest possible time.

“This is to inform the general public and most especially our esteemed passengers that due to technical hitches, the 08:00hrs train from Ujevwu station will not run from January 17,” he said.

“The 14:15hrs train will, however, continue to run. Be assured that every effort is being made to ensure that this disruption is for a minimum period of time. We regret any inconveniences this may cause our esteemed passengers.”

