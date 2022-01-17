Lagos govt partially closes Marina Bridge for repairs

The Lagos State Government has announced that it will partially close the Marina bridge from today, Monday 17th of January to Saturday, 2nd of April, 2022 for emergency repair works on the infrastructure

Jubril Gawat, media aide to the Lagos State government disclosed this in a statement on at the weekend.

According to him, the partial closure was to allow the Federal Government carry out routine maintenance works on the bridge infrastructure.

The temporary closure of the bridge is in two sections, Apapa Outbound, which will be repaired between 17th of January and 9th of March, 2022, and the Apapa Inbound section of the bridge scheduled between the 10th of March and 2nd of April, 2022.

The alternative routes would be outbound Apapa and will be diverted to give way for contraflow of traffic between RRS point and Total Bridge as motorists using lighter vehicles will be diverted to Marine Beach by Mobil filling station to connect Ijora Bridge or make use of service lane by Leventis to connect Naval Dockyard to link Total underbridge to further their journeys.

Oladeinde also revealed that inbound Apapa motorists during the second phase of the rehabilitation works, would be inbound Apapa and diverted to allow contraflow of traffic between Total Bridge and RRS point.

