Nottingham Forest, have gained promotion back to the Premier League after beating Huddersfield Town 1-0 in the Championship playoff final on Sunday.

An own goal secured the victory for Forest who will now play in the English top league next season.

Forest were bottom of the table when Steve Cooper took charge in September but stormed up the table to book their place in the play-offs.

A penalty shootout-win over Sheffield United got them to Wembley, setting the stage to get the job done in a tight encounter against Huddersfield.

The victory caps a remarkable turnaround in fortunes for Forest, who were bottom of the Championship with just one point from seven matches when Steve Cooper was appointed head coach in September.

It also ends a nine-match winning run for Huddersfield, who had two strong claims for a penalty turned down in the second half and must now plan for another season in the second tier.