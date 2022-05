Real Madrid, Spanish giants, have beaten English side, Liverpool by one goal to win the 2021/22 edition of UEFA Champions League.

A 59th minute strike by Vinícius Junior was all it took to hand the Spanish side the trophy for the 14th time in Paris.

But Carlo Ancelotti’s men have mostly their Belgian goalkeeper, Thibaut Courtois who put up a man of the match display to thank for their success over a determined Liverpool side.