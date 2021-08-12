A brutal commander of Boko Haram terrorists group identified as Amir Adamu Rugu Rugu, and his family have surrendered to Nigerian troops.

The terrorist and his family surrendered to the troops of Operation Hadin Kai in the Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State.

Amir Adamu was known to be deadly against troops and commuters around Mandara hill and Sambisa forest in Gwoza area, Daily Trust reports.

A top security source said Amir Adamu surrendered along with three wives and children in Gwoza town.

A resident of Gwoza described the terrorist as well known in the town.

“All Praise be to Almighty Allah, the famous Boko Haram (terrorist), Amir Adamu Rugu Rugu surrendered in today in Gwoza town. Karshen BH yazo insha Allah,” the source said.

The Nigerian Army on Tuesday said at least 1,000 Boko Haram/Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) members had laid down their arms and surrendered to its troops.

Army spokesperson, Onyema Nwachukwu, however, denied that the Force was planning to free two senior repentant terrorists.