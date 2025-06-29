Cracks in Aregbesola’s Omoluabi Group as over 100 members, PDP loyalists defect to APC in Osun

The political landscape in Osun State witnessed a major realignment over the weekend as more than 100 members of the Omoluabi Progressive Group, led by former governor Rauf Aregbesola, alongside several loyalists of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), officially defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ejigbo Local Government Area.

The mass defection took place during a well-attended reception organised by the APC at the Ilupeju Multipurpose Hall in Ejigbo, marking a significant boost for the party ahead of the 2026 governorship election.

Receiving the new members, APC Apex Leader in Ejigbo and frontline gubernatorial aspirant, Senator Mudashiru Husain, expressed delight at the growing strength of the party, despite being in opposition at the state level. He assured the defectors of inclusivity and fairness within the party structure.

“It is truly inspiring to see such a large number of people from the PDP and the Omoluabi Progressive Tendency return home to the APC. This is a testament to purposeful and collective leadership,” Husain said.

The senator described APC as the only party with a credible track record of social welfarism, economic transformation, and human capital development, as exemplified by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“Our objective in Ejigbo is to unite as a formidable political force behind our leader, former Governor Adegboyega Oyetola, and to strengthen our grassroots mobilization ahead of the 2026 governorship poll. Ultimately, this will also help consolidate support for President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope agenda,” he said.

Addressing his governorship ambition, Husain noted that while he remains highly qualified for the job, his candidacy will follow due process and party traditions.

“The APC is a party of rules and discipline. We are engaging in widespread consultation and grassroots mobilization. I am confident that I will be chosen to lead our party to victory in 2026 and correct the failures of the current PDP administration,” he added.

In separate remarks, the Chairman of Ejigbo Local Government, Hon. Ayegbayo Gbolahan; Chairman of Ejigbo West LCDA, Hon. Olayanju Kolapo; and the APC Chairman in Ejigbo, Hon. Lateef Adegoke, all commended the defectors for their courage and pledged full support towards their integration into the party structure.

Speaking on behalf of the Omoluabi Progressive Group defectors, Hon. Wole Olajire said their decision to rejoin the APC was driven by a desire to abandon political uncertainty for a more stable and focused structure.

“We have resolved to return to the mainstream progressive family and work actively for the party’s success in 2026 and beyond,” Olajire stated.

Leader of the PDP defectors, Hon. Kareem Mubarak, cited lack of internal democracy and poor governance in the ruling PDP as key reasons for their exit. He described APC as a party that places premium on development and quality leadership.

“The PDP has failed to deliver on its promises. We are convinced that the APC, with its vision and structure, is better positioned to deliver good governance and sustainable development,” he said.

The defections are seen as a blow to the Aregbesola-led Omoluabi faction and the PDP in Osun, and a significant boost for APC’s prospects as it prepares for the 2026 electoral contest.