Nigerian Nollywood star, Ernest Asuzu is dead.

He was said to have passed away after slumping on Tuesday evening.

The President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, Emeka Rollas, confirmed his death.

“Yes, Ernest Asuzu is dead. I am trying to reach his wife to get the full details. I will get back to you,” he said.

Asuzu began his acting career in the ’90s and rose to prominence after he starred in the 1997 Nollywood classic, ‘Rituals’.

He was the toast of Nollywood until his career nosedived after he came down with a stroke in 2015 and it affected his speech. He was also bedridden for three years, but subsequently recovered.

He had attributed the illness to ‘spiritual’ problem.