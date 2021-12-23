Veteran Nollywood actor, filmmaker and chairman of Screen Writers Guild of Nigeria (SWGN), Mr. Sam Obiago has died.

Details of his death is not yet clear but his colleagues have taken to social media to mourn his passing.

Obiago was a filmmaker, actor and TV personality who has featured in over 100 Nollywood movies.

Among those are, Tears Of A King, Woman Of Fire, Royal Turning Point, Royal Appointment, Gifted, Bargain, Combined Forces, Altar Of Love, Wishes, Ancient Love, Drunk Princess, The Missing Blood, Obed And Ruth, Ghana Island, The Visitor, Osinachi, One Night Stand, Throne Of Fire, Ancient Key, Wicked Tradition, Tortured Heart, Royal Wreck, The King’s Decision, Blood Brothers, The Orbit, Strength Of Womanhood, Battle Of Kings, Royal Headache, Another Life, Game Of War, among others.