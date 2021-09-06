In today’s newsletter of Business Hallmark Newspaper

1. NNPC: Uproar over huge profit claims

2. NDDC: Audit expose of humongous looting, corruption sparks controversy

3. Flood worsens Nigeria’s economic woes, ravages farmlands, communities

4. Nollywood: Fear grips entertainers …as industry records a harvest of deaths

5. In Osita Nwanisobi, CBN taps another erudite professional to maintain a tradition

6. JAGABAN….! New Lagos APC plot coup

7. APC Presidency: Battle shifts to Southwest

9. Dangote Refinery to employ another 17,000 staff in few months

10. Voting Buhari in 2015 was Nigeria’s biggest mistake – Atiku

11. Ecobank Super Reward Scheme is to deepen savings MD/CEO

12. Medview Airline Plc appoints new Company Secretary

13. Report says 1409 students kidnapped in Nigeria in 19 months

14. Preference for foreign goods is destroying Naira – CBN