In today’s newsletter of Business Hallmark Newspaper
1. NNPC: Uproar over huge profit claims
2. NDDC: Audit expose of humongous looting, corruption sparks controversy
NDDC: Audit expose of humongous looting, corruption sparks controversy
3. Flood worsens Nigeria’s economic woes, ravages farmlands, communities
Flood worsens Nigeria’s economic woes, ravages farmlands, communities
4. Nollywood: Fear grips entertainers …as industry records a harvest of deaths
Nollywood: Fear grips entertainers …as industry records a harvest of deaths
5. In Osita Nwanisobi, CBN taps another erudite professional to maintain a tradition
In Osita Nwanisobi, CBN taps another erudite professional to maintain a tradition
6. JAGABAN….! New Lagos APC plot coup
7. APC Presidency: Battle shifts to Southwest
9. Dangote Refinery to employ another 17,000 staff in few months
Dangote Refinery to employ another 17,000 staff in few months
10. Voting Buhari in 2015 was Nigeria’s biggest mistake – Atiku
11. Ecobank Super Reward Scheme is to deepen savings MD/CEO
12. Medview Airline Plc appoints new Company Secretary
13. Report says 1409 students kidnapped in Nigeria in 19 months
14. Preference for foreign goods is destroying Naira – CBN