The Kano State Sharia Police (Hizbah Board), has denied reports that it invited the parents of the recently crowned Miss Nigeria, Shatu Garko for questioning over their decision to allow their daughter to participate in the beauty contest.

The Director General of the Hizbah Board Dr. Aliyu Musa Kibiya who said this to newsmen in Kano on Wednesday, noted that the Hizbah Board never at any time invited Shatu Garko or her parents for questioning.

He conceded, however, that the commander of the Shariah police, Haruna ibn Sinai, in response to questions by newsmen was the one that preached against the beauty contest, saying it is sinful.

“We never at any time issued any instruction inviting her or her parents for questioning,” he said.

“It was a deliberate fake news. Hizbah only preached against the immoral acts of nudity and revealing the forbidden parts of the body of a wiman which is sinful.”

Miss Garko from Kano made history by becoming the first Northern Muslim to be crowned Miss Nigeria when she emerged winner last week in Lagos.

But her victory has sparked controversy in the Northern part of the country with many arguing that her participation goes against the tenets of Islam, while others have also expressed support for her.