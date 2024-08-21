Nigerian tax payers deserve to know details of new presidential jet, Obi tells Tinubu

Mr. Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 general elections, has asked President Bola Tinubu to tell Nigerian tax payers the exact cost and lifespan of the new Presidential Jet.

The former Anambra State governor who made the demand in a series of posts on his X account, added that Nigerians also deserve to know how the old presidential jets are being disposed, how many of them, how old they are, and why they are being sold.

“Now that the Presidential Jet has arrived. From all indications, despite all the denials, and back and forth over the newly acquired Presidential aircraft, the jet is now here thanks to the French court that helped Nigerians to get the information,” Obi wrote.

“Now that the Jet is here, can Nigerian taxpayers whose money was used to purchase it need to be privy to how much it cost and how old the aircraft is and how long its been in operation.

“In addition, Nigerians also deserve to know about how the old jets being disposed, how many of them, how old they are, and why they are being sold. Transparency and Accountability should be the hallmark of any genuine leadership.

“The government will lose nothing but respect, if it fails to provide adequate information about its leadership to the people whose money is being deployed and whose mandate the President is holding.

“A presidential jet is a major symbol of national sovereignty and state power. How much it costs to transport the president, is a major issue of public accountability. I hope that Nigerians will not be denied the right of full disclosure on the new presidential jet.”

Many have continued to criticise Tinubu government’s extravagant spending while over 133 million Nigerians are living in multidimensional poverty.

Instructively, the government had claimed it inherited empty treasury from the government of Muhammadu Buhari.

