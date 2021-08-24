A Rivers State High Court on Monday, suspended the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Uche Secondus, as battle to oust him from office continues despite attempts to reach a truce.

The court case, instituted by Ibeawuchi Ernest Alex, Dennis Nina Amadi, Emmanuel Stephen and Umezirike Onucha as claimants/applicants against Mr Secondus and the PDP as first and second defendants, sought amongst other prayers an order of interim injunction against Mr Secondus from parading himself as the national chairman of the PDP, which were granted by Justice O. Gbasam at the State High Court in Degema local government area of Rivers state.

In his ruling, Mr Gbasam issued a restraining order against the “1st Defendant from parading himself as a member of the 2nd Defendant or National Chairman of the Defendant or performing the functions of National Chairman of the 2nd Defendant.”

Mr Gbasam in the document restrained Mr Secondus from “calling, attending or presiding over any meeting of the 2nd Defendant or any Committee of the 2nd Defendants at Ward, Local Government or State Level… pending the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice for Interlocutory Injunction.”

The judge also approved the suspension of Secondus as a member of the PDP pending the hearing and determination of motion on notice for interlocutory injunction.

The judge also granted the aggrieved parties, Ibeawuchi Ernest Alex, Dennis Nna Amadi, Emmanuel Stephen and Umezirike Onucha, leave to serve all orders made by the court and all subsequent processes to Mr Secondus’ address in Port Harcourt, Rivers state.