By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

The caretaker chairman for Obokun East Local Council Development Area, Hon. Bello Saliu Bamidele has described the speaker, Osun House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Timothy Owoeye as a true and democratic leader, whose pedigree can not be quantified, just as he congratulated the speaker on his birthday anniversary.

This was contained in a congratulatory message issued and personally signed, copies of which were made available to newsmen in Osogbo on Tuesday.

According to the council boss, the number three citizen of Osun has demonstrated his political sagacity with the way he’s piloting the affairs of the legislative arms of the government in the state.

Bamidele noted that Owoeye’s political acumen has made the people of his constituency develop trust in him.

He described the ‘birthday boy’ as a glory of Ijesa land who has developed his constituents in all facets of life.

He prayed God for more wisdom and knowledge for the celebrant to do more exploit in service to humanity and God.

” I, on behalf of my local government rejoiced with you today on the occasion of your birthday anniversary, I fervently pray that, you will leave to celebrate more years on earth with good health and all the goodies of life, once again, accept my warmly birthday greetings sir”