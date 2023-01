Godwin Emefiele, governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), says the January 31st deadline for the phasing out of old naira notes is sacrosanct.

Emefiele who spoke on Tuesday during a media briefing after MPC meeting in Abuja, argued that 90 days is enough for everyone to deposit their existing naira notes in banks.

Watch Emefiele in the video below, courtesy of Channels TV.