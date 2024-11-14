Connect with us

Published

5 hours ago

on

No chance for Atiku in PDP in 2027, Wike declares 

Nyesom Wike, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has statedthat Atiku Abubakar, former Vice President, has no chance running for president under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2027 general.

The former Rivers State governor who spoke during a live media parley on Wednesday evening in Abuja, argued that Atiku had severally presented his blueprint to Nigerians and he had been serially rejected.

Atiku who was the PDP Presidential Candidate in 2023 had recently said if he had won the election, he would have done things differently from President Bola Tinubu and Nigerians would not have been faced with the current level of hardship.

But Wike said his blueprint had been rejected by Nigerians.

“Did he (Atiku) not present it (blueprint) before Nigerians? Did Nigerians choose him?” Wike inquired. “He is lobbying for another chance. The chance will not be there. In which party? How can we use one man for how many years?

“Look at America, I am sure you all did not support Trump saying he is this, he is a racist, he is that, we are crying, Americans were thinking about something else, thinking for the good of their own country made a decision.

“You presented your blueprint in 2023, Nigerians heard you clear and said thank you, but it will not work, we will not support you. Criticisms do not mean opposition is working”.

Obinna Ezugwu.

