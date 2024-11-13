Gov Otti makes primary, secondary school education free, compulsory 

-Orders rescue of collapsing Osisioma flyover

Pursuant to its declaration of state of emergency on education and other critical sectors of the state economy, the Governor Alex Otti administration of Abia State has has declared that from 1st January, 2025, it would be an offence for any parent in the state to fail to send his or her child and wards to school.

This is also as the government also gave marching orders to engineers from the state Ministry of Works to immediately rescue the failing flyover at Osisioma

The Commissioner for Information, Prince Okey Kanu, disclosed this in Government House, Umuahia while briefing newsmen on the outcome of this week’s State Executive Council meeting presided over by Governor Otti.

Prince Kanu said that the decision was part of the ongoing reforms in the educational sector of the state, adding that the issue of poverty should no longer be a reason for non acquisition of free and basic education in Abia State.

Prince Kanu stressed the need for parents to take advantage of the tuition- free policy in the state to send their children and wards to school, warning that defaulting parents would be prosecuted in- line with the Abia State Child’s Law 2006.

“In line with the Abia State Child’s Law 2006, it will now be an offence for parents not to send their children and wards to school in Abia State,” he said.

“Education is free in Abia State, irrespective of states of origin, up till the end of Junior Secondary School. There is no reason, whatsoever why parents will not send their children to school .

“This policy is in fulfilment of what the educational sector represents for this government. Recall that at the inception of this administration, a state of emergency was declared in the educational sector.”

On the relocation of the Umuahia Campus of the Abia State University (ABSU) to the main campus, Uturu, the Commissioner reiterated that the relocation order remains irrevocable.

“Government’s position about the order remains unshakable because the decision, in the first place, was taken in the overall interest and well-being of the university,” he said.

“The State Government will implement this policy to the letter. But as a listening government that conducts state affairs with human face, all affected stakeholders will be fully engaged to enable the State Government allay their fears and anxieties if any about the relocation order.”

The Information boss further disclosed that Governor Otti has directed the state Commissioner for Works and his engineers to rush in aid of the flyover at Osisioma.

According to him, they should ensure that the failing Osisioma flyover is repaired without delay to safeguard the lives of Abians and other road users.

He recalled that the flyover (popularly called Centre Table) which the Okezie Ikpeazu-led administration regarded as a signature project, has started failing, two years after it was commissioned.

On the recently introduced new minimum wage for Abia civil servants, the Commissioner said that Abia State Government would leave its doors open for the Organized Labour in the State to engage in further discussions as it concerns issues of the newly implemented minimum wage.

“Again, as a listening government, the State Government is also leaving its doors open for further engagements with the Organized Labour as the implementation of the new minimum wage in the state commences.

“Government believes that all the issues associated or arising from the implementation of the new minimum wage that requires further attention from government would be fully attended to.” Prince Kanu stated.

On infrastructural developments, Kanu announced that the State Executive Council has granted approval for the award of contracts for the reconstruction and the rehabilitation of nine roads which were recently procured. He said the roads are scattered across the three senatorial zones of the State.

Prince Kanu said that the road construction is in furtherance of the road infrastructure agenda of the Otti-led administration. He maintained that in due course, all the related details would be made available to the press, adding that,

“The key thing here is that the state government under the dynamic leadership of His Excellency Dr Alex Otti, has fulfilled another promise he made recently to Ndi Abia.”

The Commissioner for Tertiary Education, Prof. Uche Eme Uche, Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Publicity, Mr Ferdinand Ekeoma and the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Ukoha Njoku Ukoha were present at the briefing.