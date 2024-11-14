Connect with us

JUST IN: Body of late COAS Gen. Lagbaja arrive Lagos airport
Published

5 hours ago

on

JUST IN: Body of late COAS Gen. Lagbaja arrive Lagos airport

The remains of the late Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja has arrived at the Nigerian Air Force wing of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos.

The body which was received by soldiers of the Guards Brigade who are set to pay their last respects to Lagbaja, arrived at 9 am.

Lagbaja who was appointed Chief of Army Staff on June 19, 2023, by President Bola Tinubu, was confirmed dead on Tuesday, November 5, after days of speculations surrounding his state of health.

More subsequently…

 

Obinna Ezugwu.

Continue Reading
